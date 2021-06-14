ST. MARYS — A participatory budgeting event was held at St. Marys Area High School in April of this year, engaging the student body in the election process and potential school projects.
Aidan Bobik, former St. Marys Area School District student representative and a 2021 SMAHS graduate, said through this Student Government Association effort, students were able to decide directly how to spend money to improve the high school.
“Originally developed in the Brazilian City of Porto Alegre in 1989, the process has since spread across the world, used in a variety of budgets including municipal, housing and school,” he said.
The budgeting process works through five stages, with students involved in each — process planning, idea collection, proposal development, voting and implementation.
“I introduced the idea to the student government who then debated and approved organizing a participatory budgeting process in early February,” said Bobik.
The budget was $2,500.
The SGA began planning and working with staff advisor Chris Woodford, administrators and the Elk County Elections Office, said Bobik.
“We decided to run a participatory process at the school to get students involved in the school, make them feel involved by giving them a voice which would have a direct effect, and to give an authentic democratic experience to students,” he said.
The SGA collected ideas to put the $2,500 to use on the SMAHS campus, said Bobik, collecting nearly 100 responses and 50 ideas.
The suggestions, developed by students in April, were narrowed down to five ideas, including a “Paint and Plug Project” –adding five charging stations at SMAHS with student artwork, said Bobik, as well as painting an outside mural.
“Advancing the Arts” would provide money to the art department for supplies, and the purchase of front lights for the SMAHS drama department.
“The Better Bathroom Project” would fix a variety of issues in school bathrooms.
“The Pitch that Hits Home: Softball Seating Project,” which would involve the purchase of a new bleacher for the softball field.
“Order in the Courtyard: Outdoor Improvement Project” — improving, renovating and cleaning school courtyards using landscaping repairing and construction features.
The voting process was held in the gym April 29, said Bobik.
“To make the election as authentic as possible, the SGA worked with Elk County Elections Office Director Kim Frey,” he said. “They brought official ballots for students to use for voting, a scanner and ballot boxes, and ‘I voted’ stickers. This way, the SGA hoped to prepare students to vote and encourage civic engagement among students.”
More than 400 SMAHS students voted in the election, with a 65 percent turnout, said Bobik.
The winning project — drumroll please — was “Order in the Courtyard: Outdoor Improvement Project.”
“This project will likely be implemented over the summer, in order to be in place at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year,” Bobik notes.
A voter registration drive also took place, said Bobik, where around 40 students were registered to vote. SMAHS received the “silver level Governor’s Civic Engagement Award,” he said.
Several local elected officials also attended this event, Bobik said.
Since the event, the SGA has been receiving much praise and support from students, teachers, officials and administrators, Bobik added.
“I think participatory budgeting is incredibly beneficial in getting students involved in the school, making them feel involved, and giving real, democratic power to students to improve the school and affect change,” he said. “Thus far, it was an immense success, and I am incredibly proud of what the SGA accomplished. Democracy and student voice are beautiful things, and participatory budgeting helped to bring those things to fruition at our school.”