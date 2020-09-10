PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District had a rocky start to the school year in the transportation department, with many delays and late buses to start the year, according to statements at a recent board meeting.
The school district signed a new contract with Tri-County Transportation in February, which took effect at the start of this school year. The contract signed Tri-County as the new transportation company in place of Student Transportation of America (STA).
In the first week of school, there were several notifications sent out to parents regarding buses running late by as much as 30 minutes. This was paired with some parents having complaints about the safety of the drivers. Many parents took to social media to share concerns about both the scheduling and the skill of the new company.
Lorraine Kinnear, a driver with Tri-County, spoke to the board about this. She said she has been asked to stay silent and not engage with the comments being made on social media, but could not stay silent.
“Is every bus driver perfect? Absolutely not, but I am tired of hearing ‘Tri-County is not safe’ because some of the drivers that we currently have did come over from STA, and they were trained by STA,” Kinnear said.
She also said the parents should think about what they’re teaching their children by posting nasty things on social media because something didn’t go their way.
Finally, Tracey Hibbard addressed the board with a different message. She said she saw a small transportation issue outside of her home, and called Tri-County and Paul Hetrick, the transportation director, and it was taken care of the next day.
“My child is in that building, and I am very impressed with how the school district is handling everything,” Hibbard said.
When Hetrick gave the transportation report, he said there are typically some late buses throughout the year, but it isn’t noticed as much because parents aren’t watching as closely.
He said late buses are not new, and that there are late buses or students missed even in the middle of the year.
“It’s just the nature of the beast, but no one was watching it as closely. So, we feel we’re in a pretty good spot,” he said.
He also said an added difficulty this year is each bus is only allowed 44 students, which was not part of the initial plan. Board member Deneen Evans asked if part of the problem was not having enough drivers with the changes made to busing.
Hetrick said this is not a problem, and that the main problem was the order the buses leave the high school, and then arrive at the elementary school later.
“There are runs that it’s a necessity to double right now. It was a timing issue the first couple of days to get them back. Our staff have worked tirelessly to correct those and put some different lineups in order to get those buses. We’ve had some really good successes the last few days,” said Bob Koban with Tri-County Transportation.
Evans asked for a time study to be done on when buses are leaving and arriving at the schools. Koban said the company can do this, and already do such things with other school districts.
Evans also said she had her own concerns about safety that she had already brought up with Koban, like the speed of buses and proper stopping. Koban said he did have one driver radio in to report herself for an improper stop.
“That’s my biggest thing, is I want to make sure these kids are getting to school safely and on time,” Evans said.