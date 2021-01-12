PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board reviewed the proposed changes to the curriculum guide during its meeting Thursday, most of which are related to the new graduation pathways set to be implemented by the state.
High School Principal Jeff Long and Assistant to the Superintendent Richard Britten provided the board with the proposed changes to the curriculum they will be voting on Tuesday, and discussed how they relate to the new graduation pathways.
In the new graduation requirements the five pathways will be: the Keystone Exam pathway, Keystone Exam composite score pathway, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Certificate, evidence-based pathway and the alternative assessment pathway.
“Basically all of the changes for the courses deal with that option to get them the industry credentials. We’re looking at creating courses and creating an industry credential in art, two industry credentials in the business department, and one industry credential in consumer science,” Britten said.
“Really right now we’re trying to give these sophomores that can’t pass the Keystones some good opportunities to start taking classes next year to where they could earn an industry credential toward the evidence-based pathway because we feel the evidence-based pathway is a promising option,” Long said.
The only new course that will not offer an industry credential is Baking Basics. The other new courses will be two new art courses, Digital Imaging I and II, which will offer an MS in Photoshop credential, which will be good for design school or jobs.
Successful Living Consumer Science will now offer a child care credential. Computer Applications will give an MS Microsoft Master Mouse Certification.
These classes will be teaching the material on the certification tests, and the students will be able to take these tests through the school at the end of the class.
There is also now a full year of Successful Living that students are required to take, which previously was a half year of a class called “On Your Own.”
“Students have always traditionally had to take either half a year On Your Own, which most kids did, or the full year Independent Living for kids who were more interested in a full-year offering. Now, it will be a Successful Living course that’s a required course for tenth or eleventh graders. We’re giving them the career component in a different way than we did in a half-year career class that was just career. So the career components are going to be interspersed with a lot of other things that will go with the credentials in Successful Living,” Long said.
He said the goal of these classes is to give students a boost in job hunting if they don’t plan on going to college.