PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students from the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School took third place in the Riverview Intermediate Unit Six STEM Design Challenge with their windmill powered projector.
The team of Hannah Mohney and Abbi Zampini, with advisors Courtney McKenrick and Nicole Hill, competed in the sixth-to-eighth grade division. Hannah and Abbi also won for the best presentation.
The task for the competition was to rethink a product found in a home, or create one that should be found in a home. Teams could make a new or different way to power a home, create an updated appliance, or a new gadget for in homes.
“In quarantine, people would watch movies on a screen that might have been small. With a projector, you can watch TV on a big screen without hurting the environment with a lot of electricity,” the girls said. “Windmill power is environmentally friendly and easy to use.”
Abbi and Hannah have competed in the competition for the past three years, but this is the first time they have won. The teachers asked their homeroom students if anyone was interested, and Abbi said she was. She already knew she and Hannah would work together.
The two met during activity period and recess time to complete the project over a period of five days. They also met and worked with each other outside of school. They built their project from K’nex pieces.
Previously, each team would prepare a two-minute presentation of their project to present to the judges. This year, teams were asked to utilize a multimedia tool of their choice and create a pre-recorded, two-minute presentation to share with the judges. The submissions were viewed virtually, and the awards were given virtually.
“There were many difficulties. Our school had internet issues when the projects were due, and I wasn’t even sure if we would be able to submit their project. They took it upon themselves to make their video and presentation at home and we were able to submit it that way,” McKenrick said.
The girls said the project was very stressful, as they had to find the right lights and had to practice their lines and take several videos for the presentation.
Their advisors said the girls had to know the technology they were using for the presentation, whereas in a normal year, they would have just presented to the judges in person. This was an interesting added layer to this year.
“We felt happy and surprised. We were glad to be part of it. We were so happy that we also got the best presentation award,” Abbi and Hannah said.