DuBOIS — The community impact of Penn State SAFE-T Center’s partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois was discussed by Robin McMillen, a legal advocate for PASSAGES Inc., the local rape crisis center that operates in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties, at Wednesday’s launch of the pilot project.
When a sexual assault occurs, hospitals usually get a call from a representative of PASSAGES, said McMillen, noting that advocates accompany victims through the forensic rape exams.
“For those of us who work in the field of victim advocacy, it’s no secret that often times rural hospitals, in all three of our rural counties, are often under served, simply because they don’t have access to SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses,” said McMillen. “It’s really great to see that we have such a large army of SANE nurses out here at Penn Highlands who we know to be such a huge benefit to victims.”
McMillen said few people realize how frequently sexual assaults happen.
“It happens very frequently, more than we would like to think,” she said. “So with the addition of the SAFE-T program, it’s really going to be able to make a huge difference in how victims view their care. Also, it’s going to help law enforcement in addition to the district attorney’s to make those critical decisions as well as prosecution goes.”
McMillen said the difference between having a trained nurse and not having a trained nurse makes all the difference in the world to the victim.
“Research has also shown that a victim’s interaction initially with a first responder, be it law enforcement, be it hospital personnel, really dictates their whole attitude towards proceeding through the whole process,” McMillen said. “That’s where you’re going to get the buy-in. When they’re, ‘Yeah I will talk to the police.’ ‘Yeah I will go ahead with the exam.’ Sometimes it’s just them getting the information.”
McMillen said equipping victims with the knowledge of what’s going to happen and how seriously everyone involved takes their case, and how everyone feels that they are that important is going to make a huge difference in whether they’re going to decide to proceed with everything.
“On behalf of the staff at PASSAGES, I think this is just a wonderful addition, and I certainly look forward to working with you all,” said McMillen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.