REYNOLDSVILLE — A seminar on human trafficking is set for the Reynoldsville Fire Department tonight.
The seminar is sponsored by Passages rape crisis center in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness month.
Passages serves Jefferson, Clarion and Clearfield counties with offices in Clarion, Brookville, DuBois, and Clearfield.
Seminars on human trafficking have increased in recent years as more has become known about the issue. Human trafficking is estimated to be a $150 billion dollar industry, mostly focused on sexual exploitation.
“People don’t think it happens here, but it does. So I think people need to understand it more in order for us to identify victims and to get them the help they need,” said Robin McMillen, a legal advocate with Passages.
Pennsylvania is ranked tenth on a list of top human trafficking states, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus. Additionally, since 2007 there have been more than 1,200 human trafficking cases reported in the state.
“I think people hear the buzz words out there, but they don’t really understand what it is. I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about what it is, so this is to help clarify some of that,” McMillen said.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a package of bills focused on human trafficking and its victims.
- Senate Bill 60 would provide increased penalties regarding human trafficking and patronizing a victim of sexual servitude. This will also increase the offense to a first-degree felony.
- House Bill 161 would reclassify the trafficking of infants to a first-degree felony.
- House Bill 2174 would prohibit defendants from using a human trafficking victim’s past sexual victimization and allegations of such as “evidence” in any prosecution related to human trafficking.
- House Bill 2175 would expand the list of offenses where an expert may testify about the dynamics of sexual violence and victim responses to sexual violence.
- House Bill 2176 would strengthen current law by adding certain prohibited activities that, if committed, constitute the crime of unlawful contact with a minor.
- House Bill 2177 would expand the list of sexual offenses requiring offenders to attend and participate in a Department of Corrections program of counseling and therapy designed for incarcerated sex offenders.
- House Bill 2178 would require the courts to consider whether a party or member of that party’s household has been convicted of human trafficking prior to awarding child custody to that party.
- House Resolution 618 would recognize the month of January 2020 as “National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.”
This package comes as the Superbowl approaches and authorities says it is one of the largest human trafficking events of the year. This and similar events are a focal point of those fighting to stop human trafficking because the large crowds and influx of people make it easy for victims to be taken or trafficked during the events.