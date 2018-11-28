FALLS CREEK — An increase in passengers continues to be the trend in 2018 at the DuBois Regional Airport, and there is the potential to break records by year end, according to airport officials.
October marked the second best month in Southern Airways’ tenure at DUJ, which began in January 2017.
This year is on pace to see the highest number of passengers since 2011, at which time a different airline served the area.
The passenger counts for October 2018 totaled 1,058, which include 505 for inbound passengers, and 553 for outbound passengers, according to information provided at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority. This represents nearly a 70 percent increase compared to October 2017.
For the calendar year through October, total passengers were announced at 4,252 compared to 2,148 in October 2017, a 50.5 percent increase.
“The marketing committee, along with the entire Airport Authority, is extremely pleased with the continuation of growth and increased passengers with commercial service,” said Joe Varacallo, marketing committee chairman. “The inexpensive pricing strategy to fly to Pittsburgh or Baltimore along with on-time reliability of scheduled flights is truly working for the airport and our tri-county region. Along with Southern Airways, the Airport Authority is getting the word out about ‘Flying Local is Flying Easy’ from DUJ through the news, social media and word of mouth.”
