RIDGWAY — A father and son pair of passionate potters have turned a beautiful hobby into an Elk County family business.
Together, Roland and Geno Boni of Ridgway run “Mudslide Pottery,” part of the Appalachian Art Studio on Boot Jack Road.
These two chose an alternative creative path, differing from the other side of the family, who are almost all chainsaw carvers next door to the studio.
Mudslide Pottery opened in 2011, but they were doing school programs and adult pottery classes before that, Roland said. The studio encompasses a “wet” side, where the pottery is created, and a “production side” where it is fired and also on display.
Geno studied ceramics at Edinboro University, and Roland gave up his former career to pursue his studio-pottery dream.
Much like a lot of things in life, a beautiful pottery bowl or mug is started from scratch — just a little gray ball of clay, and it’s up to the artists’ hands to turn it into something detailed, colorful and consumer-ready.
Other forms of art typically have something in between the artist and the product, Roland said, such as a painter and their paintbrush, whereas a potter’s hands are his tools.
The ball of clay is placed on the spinning wheel, where the potter is free to form it into whatever they please. Roland describes the “throwing,” or wheel-spinning part of the process, as being similar to learning how to play an instrument.
“It’s a fun and challenging process,” he says. “It takes time to develop the sensitivity, touch and feel to get consistent results.”
It takes between four to 10 days for the pieces to dry, Roland said. Then, it’s taken to the trimming area, where they make sure the bottom is nice and smooth. The clay is placed in the kiln oven for the firing process, where it’s in a 2300-degree environment.
The product is then ready for the glass and mineral coating, and goes back into the kiln again for it’s “glaze firing” for 12 to 14 hours. The piece then needs about two days to cool.
The firing part of the process reduces the amount of oxygen, changing the way the clay and the colors look, Roland said. Pottery is about both creativity and applied science. Every piece ends up looking different from the last, with a unique swirl or pattern that wasn’t there before.
“Something handmade has a little more soul in it,” he said. “There’s that uniqueness about it. We touch and refine the piece throughout the whole process.”
Most of their pieces are double or triple glazed, Roland says. The more function and effort they put into the pottery, the better the outcome.
Summer is a busy time for pottery people. The Bonis have been traveling to art shows constantly for the past couple months — such as the Three Rivers Arts Festival in Pittsburgh and the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts — and still have many more to go. Shows help give their work visibility and bring in more custom orders as well.
In the winter, they host adult pottery classes, where they work hands-on to educate people on the process, Roland said. Many people who attend those call it their “therapy night.”
The feel, motion and creativity involved in the pottery process is very relaxing for people, Roland said, and rewarding to see the final product.
Pottery has been around for centuries, and was a necessity for people in the beginning, Roland said, whereas now it’s a one-of-a-kind art form. The artist has the freedom to incorporate character into their work.
“It’s a passion to want to create,” he said. “I’ve been asked what my favorite piece is, and I say ‘I don’t have a favorite piece. I’m in love with the process.’”
Although they have been working seven days a week and traveling endlessly, it has been worth it to love what they do, Roland said.
Every day, he’s covered in dust and clay, but has a big smile on his face. His passion for pottery is a big part of why he’s thankful for this career, but the best part has been the father and son camaraderie.
“We’ve got to learn and grow in this together,” Roland said. “It’s a deeper bond. For me, that’s been the ‘pearl’ in all of this.”
For more information, visit the Mudslide Pottery Facebook page or www.appalachian-arts.com.
