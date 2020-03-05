DuBOIS — Charles Pasternak was hired as the assistant principal at the DuBois Area High School at last week’s DuBois Area School District board meeting.
Pasternak had been serving as the Dean of Students at the high school since August 2018.
After the meeting, Superintendent Wendy Benton said the responsibilities of an assistant principal are very similar to those of a dean of students.
“The primary difference is that a dean of students is unable to formally evaluate the instructional staff,” said Benton. “At the time when Mr. Pasternak was appointed as a dean of students, he was in the process of completing the required coursework to obtain his principal certification. Mr. Pasternak has since exceeded the requirements and has been awarded a K-12 principal certification through the PA Department of Education.”
Pasternak’s new position will become effective July 1. His salary will be $82,000.
The board also hired the following individuals:
- Brian Shaffer as a plumber (maintenance), 2080 hours per year, effective on or after March 2. Salary is to be pro-rated for the 2019-20 school year.
- Lauren Dietz as a part-time weekend custodian at the middle school, 624 hours per year, effective Feb. 29.
- Dezyrae Stewart as a part-time weekend custodian at the middle school, 624 hours per year, effective Feb. 29.
- Nichole Forsyth for the extra-duty position of wardrobe for the 2019-20 all-school musical, as per contract.
- For extra-duty positions of intramural STEAM coaches, as per contract (to be paid with Title IV funds): Diane Zaffuto, digital arts, careers and history project-based learning session; Teresa Brownlee, The Secrets of Baking: Family and Consumer Science Session; Candice McBurnie, personal fitness session; Rebecca Sensor, Little Kids Rock Guitar session; Joe Sensor, Little Kids Rock Keyboard, Drums and Audio session; and Kristina Keith, Ukulele Modern Band session.
- Extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2019-20 school year, as per contract: Baseball: Mark Guthridge, varsity assistant, David Ryan and Scott Creighton, both varsity assistants to be split 50/50; softball: Matt Roush, varsity assistant; softball (middle school): Keith Kriner, head coach, Hannah Shady, assistant coach; tennis (boys): David Martin, head coach; track (seventh/eighth grade): Robert Zilhaver, Michael Yamrick and Melinda Beers, all assistants; and volleyball (boys): Craig Avery, varsity assistant.
- Christopher Sheloski for extra-duty position of coach for the fifth/sixth grade elementary girls’ basketball program, as per contract.
The board also approved the change of status for Eric Perks from traveling custodian (second shift), 1040 hours per year, to custodian (second shift) at the high school, 2080 hours per year, effective on or after March 2.
The retirement of John Allen, high school custodian, was approved. Benton thanked him for nearly 18 years of service.
The resignation of John Gordon, maintenance, was also approved and effective Feb. 17.