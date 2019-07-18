BROOKVILLE — The Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville is a mission-based church whose congregation is constantly on the go and helping someone. They have had their pastor, Chuck Jack, with them for four years.
The church has a very large facility which was built in 1954. The building is three stories and has plenty of parking, more than what was needed when built in the 1950s, said Jack, noting the builder had great foresight. The church property includes a large yard with a picnic pavilion and a children’s playground.
According to Jack, the church opens its doors to many groups in the community because of the spacious building. Many groups, such as senior citizens, Boy and Girl Scout Troops, and clubs meet there. Children and Youth Services also uses the downstairs for training, he said. The school district also has an emergency drop-off plan in place.
“We pray we never have to use that,” said Jack.
The congregation has been trying to update their facility to accommodate the community. In recent years, they’ve added a lift to get from the lower level to the sanctuary. They are also working to make their upstairs bathroom handicap accessible, said Jack.
The church has also been reaching out to younger generations and have started to live stream their worship services.
Jack said that the congregation consists of approximately 50 to 75 people who worship through live stream and social media such as Facebook. This also helps them to get young teens involved by letting them help manage the live stream, he said.
“We’re very intentional about drawing in young families,” Jack said.
The church also has much to offer children.
The EUM church is the base for the community of Brookville’s Vacation Bible School because of their large grounds. This brings multiple churches in the town together to have one large bible school at the church each summer. They also have many activities that children can participate in throughout the summer such as Scripture Rocks, a talent show and a cooking class.
During the school year, Wednesday evenings is set aside for Kid Zone at the church. This coming school year they hope to expand to have a pre-teen section for grades fourth through sixth.
“The church is very mission minded,” said Jack.
Jack said the church has a budget which supports local and national missionary programs. The church also has a group called EUM Families for Missions that focuses on local missions like the backpack program, food pantry and Western PA Cares for Kids.
Last year, the church had 19 members who went on a week long trip to Red Bird, Kentucky. They have a group of 22 planning on returning later this summer. They have a wide range of people going, including a skilled carpenter, and even some children.
There is also a member of their congregation who is planning on traveling to Zimbabwe to help with medical tents.
“We seek to be the hands and feet of Jesus both locally and around the world,” Jack said.
He described the congregation as very blue collar hard-working and active. Many of the members find fulfillment helping and giving back to the community at large, he said.