As a teenager, Pastor John Emigh had an idea he was meant to serve God.
Emigh, who became the pastor of First United Methodist Church in downtown DuBois in July of 2018, had not entered the ministry until he was in his mid-20s.
“I kind of suspected that God wanted me to do this. Like most pastors, I sort of resisted and wanted to make sure it was really God and not just me. It didn’t really come to fruition until I was 25,” said Emigh.
Previously, he graduated manga cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Allegheny College and immediately went to work for the U.S. Department of Defense as a computer programmer.
“After a year or two of just programming, and then I was an instructor for the Department of Defense working in programming, it was during that timeframe that God, sort of, tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Okay now’s the time,’” said Emigh, noting that he has been a pastor for 25 years and graduated from Ashland Seminary.
“In the Methodist church, we move around a lot. I’ve served Oil City area. I’ve served Greenville area,” he said.
Emigh’s grandfather was a pastor/evangelist in the Methodist church, so he was raised by a P.K. mother who brought the children up deeply involved in the church. Some of Emigh’s best spiritual memories are of the little three point charge his grandfather pastored (in central PA conference) and of attending many revival services with his grandfather.
Emigh and his wife, Amy, are the parents of three daughters, Rebecca, Amanda and Charity. They live in the church’s parsonage located in the Coke Hill area of DuBois.
Emigh believes DuBois is a “hidden jewel” in western Pennsylvania.
“I had no idea there was this much going on here,” he said. “The walking trail, the ballfields, the park, the industries. I just think it’s a hidden jewel in western Pennsylvania that I certainly was not aware of, and I’ve lived in Pennsylvania all my life. I’ve lived here forever and just did not realize everything this community had.”
He has the same feeling about First United Methodist Church and all its ministries.
“It’s a fantastic church with wonderful history and ministries,” he said.
