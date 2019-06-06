PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pastor Guy Smith decided to take a chance and follow what he felt was God’s lead when he became the pastor of One Life Church in Punxsutawney.
Smith said he did not go to seminary and he comes from a family of businessmen.
“I studied business and marketing. My father and his father are both small business owners. I come from a long line of business owners and farmers,” Smith said.
He said when he was working with his father, he began to become more active in his faith and began to lay preach for several congregations. He said One Life Church contacted him when they were in need of a pastor in 2014. Within three weeks he interviewed, made the decision to be a candidate and accepted the position.
“God was slowly allowing me to have more opportunities to preach. I became the first full time pastor of the church. Everything in my life and my wife’s life just converged and we knew this is where we were being led. We felt it would be very disobedient not to trust God and give it a shot,” Smith said.
Smith said he and his family wanted to be a part of the community in which they would be serving.
“I wanted to go for a walk in the evening with my wife, I wanted to do it in the community I would be serving in to build those relationships,” Smith said.
Smith said the church began as a house church in 2014. The church began looking for a more public meeting place in April of 2014 and entered into a partnership with the First English Lutheran Church, holding meetings at that facility on Saturday evenings.
“They were very good to us and willing to help us get our start,” Smith said.
Smith said the church purchased the former Penelec Punxsutawney office and converted it into a church.
“This is the perfect building for what we do. Our sanctuary is a revamped truck garage. We transitioned the loading dock and tool crib area into a lobby and place of gathering where you can still see the service. Since 2016 we have seen growth and seen a lot of lives changed. Our mission as a church is to make and guide fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ,” Smith said.
Smith said the church holds Saturday evening and Sunday morning services at 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. He said the church has an active and thriving children’s program, which the children are exited about and that helps the parents stay for worship.
“Parents see that their kids want to be here. The beauty of that is the parents come along and worship with us. That is a big part of what it is all about,” Smith said.
Smith noted that the church holds a men’s Bible study on Friday mornings at 6 a.m. and a children’s program called Kid Zone during the school year. For more information, visit www.onelifepunxsy.org.