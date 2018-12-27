Editor’s note: The following was indended to run with the feature on First United Presbyterian Church in Thursday’s edition.
Helping others has always been important to First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois Pastor Sarah Sedgwick. She has served the church since October 2010.
Sedgwick was the first installed female pastor at the congregation.
“They had several female interim pastors before I came, which I think kind of paved the way for them to be open to a female pastor, and I came with the request from the congregation to try to connect the congregation to the community,” she said. “We’re still working on that. It’s a work in progress.”
Outside of the church, Sedgwick spends time doing Hospice work, about 20 hours per week with Highland Community Nurses.
In September 2015, she married Jim Sedgwick, who owns Sedgwick Business Solutions, which offers support to small businesses in the use of QuickBooks to manager their financials, and also provide training and financial consulting.
The couple have two children, who live in Virginia. They have also been temporary guardians of three children since January.
“Outside of work, we enjoy working on projects with our new home in Treasure Lake,” said Sedgwick. “My family is in the state of Indiana, so we enjoy visiting them. We enjoy doing a lot of the things that everyone else does, going to see movies, eating out.”
Sedgwick said she is grateful to her parents who have always been active in the church.
“I grew up in a generation where you didn’t have any other option Sunday morning, you went to church whether you liked it or not, as a child,” said Sedgwick. “But I observed my parents not just going to church, but being involved in the church. My father was a music director. They were on leadership boards. They were there at the church, not just on Sundays. That not only taught me about serving in the church, but the idea of a church family and what that means for an individual to be connected with a group that extends beyond just the family they live with.”
When she lived in Indianapolis, outside of college, she got involved in a Presbyterian church where she was a youth director.
“I was lucky to be a part of a church where not only the pastor but the church members affirmed my gifts and abilities that are good qualities in a pastor,” she said. “So, being a youth director kind of evolved into, ‘Have you thought about going to seminary and becoming a pastor?’”
That’s when she headed to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2007 and graduated with her Master’s of Divinity in 2010.
“Leading and serving a church is a great place to be able to help others,” said Sedgwick. “It was just a natural progression through my life to do that.”
