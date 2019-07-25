As the new pastor at DuBois’ Lakeside United Methodist Church, Pastor Brett Dinger finds himself forming relationships, getting into new rhythms and routines and relearning an area that has changed over the past 10 years.
With approximately 180 worshippers, the congregation of Lakeside “is trying to figure out how to reach people in a rapidly changing culture,” said Dinger. “So one of my goals is to just help us dream and listen to what God is doing and to take our next right step, and God gets to tell us what that next right step is. Our job is to listen, to be brave, and to be obedient.”
Dinger describes the congregation of Lakeside UMC as having a deep love for people.
“They are hungry for God to do a new thing and they are expecting God to do a new thing,” he said.
Dinger said Lakeside UMC has a very strong pre-school led by Children’s Ministries Director Michelle Polohonki, while Director of Youth Ministry Brenda Russell guides a growing youth group.
“And then this church has a unique history of raising up leaders and pastors,” said Dinger. “I view Lakeside as a church with a culture of call and an equipping and sending church. Lots of people have gone into ministry because of what’s happened here at Lakeside. This church has helped produce evangelists, district superintendents, which are an arm of the Bishop, and a lot of pastors.”
Historically, leadership is just one of the really strong suits of the church, he said.
“One of my goals is to help Lakeside discover that freshly,” said Dinger. “We have gifted people. And one of my jobs is to help equip our people, whether lay or future clergy, to live out their passions and their giftedness in a way that glorifies God.”
Lay Evangelist Paul Morelli, director of missional engagements, has a task to help the congregation figure out how it can build bridges with the community and reach people for Jesus, said Dinger.
Church historyLakeside United Methodist Church, now located at 420 First St., DuBois, had its origin in Clear Run. The first services were held in a schoolhouse which stood opposite H.C. Hyatt’s home, led by Johnny McEntyre.
On May 6, 1892, Mr. and Mrs. John Keenan deeded a plot of land at the corner of Clear Run Road and Hetrick Road for a church and the church building was erected that year.
The Lakeside Church organization was started in 1909 and it was decided to build a new church merging with the Clear Run congregation.
The new site was selected by William Menzie and District Superintendent Rev. Albert Russell Rich.
The cornerstone was laid Aug. 20, 1911, and the church was dedicated on Dec. 14, 1913.
The charter was granted to the church on Nov. 2, 1911, under the name of the Second Methodist Episcopal Church of DuBois. The name was changed to Lakeside in 1943.
Sabula Church had been associated with Lakeside on a two-point charge since 1952 for many years until Lakeside became a one point station.
OutreachTwo Fridays per month, Lakeside provides an outreach dinner, which is prepared and served by members and friends of the congregation, at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
“I would characterize it as a place where people can find community,” said Dinger.
Lakeside also has a strong connection with local church camps, said Dinger, noting the congregation has a strong involvement in the district and conference youth ministries.
“One of my primary goals is to find out the opportunities that we have that we need to jump into,” said Dinger. “I think in our changing culture, we have to be good listeners and we have to pay attention to partnerships and opportunities that may be out there that make a difference in our world.”
Next month, the church Children’s Ministries will be hosting a craft and vendor show to benefit Daisy Romano, a local 16-year-old who is battling Stage 3B ovarian cancer. It will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the church. Vendors can contact Polohonki at 771-7547, Susan Rutting, 814-771-8958, or Russell at 724-601-2409 to reserve a spot.