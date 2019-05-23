PENFIELD — Pastor Randy Hall describes the Penfield United Methodist Church as one where people are encouraged to develop a personal relationship with God.
“We believe that the key element to that is reading your Bible and desiring, literally desiring, to have that relationship,” said Hall. “I’ve always put a big emphasis on getting people into the Word and understanding, actually studying the Bible,” Hall said. “I also teach the adult Sunday School class. We simply use the Bible and then study that directly.”
Hall believes God speaks to us through His Word.
“If we aren’t reading His word, then where are we getting our connection to Him?” said Hall. “I think going to church is great, but God speaks to us through His word, so us wanting that personal relationship has got to happen with us personally reading it.”
With close to 300 members on the books, Hall said average attendance is usually around 45.
Penfield United Methodist, located at 12360 Bennetts Valley Highway in Penfield, has a very long history which that dates back to the 1870s. The original church was demolished in 1981 and a new church was built after the upper part of the building began to deteriorate and they could no longer hold worship services upstairs. Then they moved to the lower level and eventually the building had to be torn down and the new church was built in 1973.
Hall said the church was an original Methodist Evangelical Church and last year celebrated its 135th anniversary.
“Methodist Evangelical was what it was originally founded and a lot of these churches in the area were founded as Evangelical United Brethren, and then they were married in 1968 when the Evangelical United Brethren Churches merged with the Methodist Church. But this church was actually originally a Methodist Church,” said Hall. “In 1968, it just became part of the United Methodist Church with all the other churches when they did the unification.”
Hall, who has been a part of the Penfield United Methodist Church since April of 2013, initially went into the ministry in 2007, having started the ministerial process with the United Methodist Church.
“It certainly wasn’t my first career,” said Hall. “In fact, I still work full-time at Clarion Hospital as a medical technologist. I initially started in the ministry as a part-time local pastor and working essentially, eventually I’ll end up as a full-time pastor.”
Hall said he had finished his schooling and was living in Kentucky when a former biology teacher of his who went into the ministry called him and said he was looking for a youth coordinator.
“I’ve always been a student of the Bible and always had what I consider to be an intimate and personal relationship with God, and he (former teacher) knew that from high school,” said Hall. Eventually, the minister found Hall a job at a local hospital and he moved here in 1986 and also started working as a youth coordinator for his churches in Brockport, Kersey, Toby and Brandy Camp.
Hall eventually went to Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway and started teaching the adult Sunday School class for 15 years. Next, a friend of Hall’s who had gone into ministry needed a substitute to go to two small churches in an area past Clear Creek State Park.
“I volunteered to go out and substitute whenever they needed someone. And there were a group of nine of us that would go out and and help out whenever they needed a pastor ... whenever the person who was appointed there couldn’t sub.”
When the regular pastor left, they didn’t have anyone to take her place so they were going to have to close two small churches. But Hall received a call from the district superintendent in 2007 and asked if he would consider taking on those churches. He remained there until becoming the part-time licensed pastor at Penfield UMC.
Hall said he is in the process of taking classes at Duke University to become, not an ordained minister, but a probational minister.
“They want me to move to that next process which is to take additional coursework and move in the direction of being an ordained minister.”
Hall said he never thought he would end up pastoring, but said he feels like it’s not all about him.
“It’s more about what He’s having me do,” said Hall, who lives in Brockway, with his wife, Kim. He has one daughter, Erin, and two stepsons, Hunter and Ashton.
Hall has several hobbies which include creating stained glass pieces, woodworking and genealogy/family research.
Outreach
For the past four years, Penfield UMC has packed Operation Christmas Child boxes, and they collect for those year-round, Hall said.
“We have averaged over 200 boxes for the past three years,” Hall said. “That’s been really cool, considering the size of the church. We take them all to Temple Baptist to have them be distributed throughout the world.”
In addition, the church also collects a weekly children’s offering.
“We sponsor through Compassion International. We also donate to Operation Smile, which is a medical group that provides surgeries for cleft palate, children who have suffered with cleft palate in Third World countries,” said Hall. “To date ... surgeries, I think, are $140 dollars a piece. We’ve paid for, directly, 45 surgeries.”