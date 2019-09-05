Originally built approximately 100 years ago, Salem United Methodist Church in rural DuBois has had two other buildings beside the present one. Always located at its 2044 Carson Hill Road property, the existing building was rebuilt in 2012, after a log truck had hit the former church building and knocked it off its foundation.
“It was always on that property, but the original building is the dirt part of the parking lot now, which is closest to the cemetery,” said Pastor Kendra Balliet, who is the new pastor of the three-point charge consisting of Salem, Home Camp and Luthersburg United Methodist churches.
After the accident, the church was rebuilt within a year, said Balliet, noting the mortgage was paid off as a result of numerous fundraisers, dinners and donations.
The church is completely handicapped accessible, with everything on one floor and no steps.
“There is also a close circuit television so those attending can see what’s going on in the sanctuary into the fellowship hall, for overflow,” said Balliet. “There is a new kitchen, which, they can hold dinners there, they can hold meetings there. They just did a community outreach recently, for the trailer court residents who live nearby, so the new owners at the trailer court could meet with their folks, and kind of get to know them a little bit.”
The church has approximately 90 members, with an average of 35 attending the weekly worship services, said Balliet.
“And we’re starting to work towards a children’s ministry,” she said.
According to Balliet, the congregation is “really good at seeing to the needs of children and senior citizens and local missions, people who are in need in this area.”
“What I’m really finding is all three churches (Salem, Home Camp, Luthersburg) really focus on transforming the world,” Balliet said. “And historically, The United Methodist Church has been involved with social justice, seeing to the needs of people who are poor, seeing to the needs of people who are poor in spirit, grieving, which is directly Biblical. It’s part of the Beatitudes, out of Matthew.”
The Salem congregation is one that does a lot of local mission work.
“They’re highly involved with the DuBois Nursing Home, they’re involved with senior citizens, especially in the Luthersburg area,” said Balliet.
In November, the church holds a Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens of the area, said Balliet.
“I believe they get a response between 80 and 100 people for that dinner,” she said.
“They also work with the food bank, they help supply people for the food bank. Some people are on a weekly basis, and others are on a six-month team, where they come every six months and help with the packing at the food bank. Or others help with the distribution,” said Balliet.
In late August, the congregation held a time of prayer for the schools in the neighborhood. It involved a progressive prayer throughout the DuBois Area School District. They met at Juniata Elementary School flag pole for prayer. After prayer at Juniata, they went to all of the other schools in the district and prayed at each flag pole.
Balliet said The United Methodist Church is about being connected with other churches.
“We are interwoven with each other. We work with each other on different ministries,” said Balliet. “So for instance, we are working on ministry for 9/11 right now, we’re doing a Patriots Day service. It’s been happening in DuBois for the past three years where they do a blessing of the first responders’ vehicles, and then we’ll have a special service.”
Also on Sept. 21, area churches will be participating in See You at the Pole, a traditional service being done throughout the United States, said Balliet.
“It’s for prayer for the school children in our nation,” said Balliet. “And last year there was one girl who came to the high school, at the flagpole, and this is before school starts for prayer, and she was the only one. There was some kids that made fun of her, and so forth, and kind of jeered her. So there was tears. And so the different pastors in the area said, ‘No, not again.’ And so this year we’re bringing in Dave DeMarco, who is a Christian artist, an evangelist. His entire band is coming, and he’s going to do a service at Lakeside United Methodist Church.”
This will be for youths and families and anyone who wants to support youths, she said.