WEEDVILLE — Weedville Wesleyan Church on Bennetts Valley Highway, composed of three full time pastors and many valley churchgoers, started with tent revivals and has since grown to modern-day renovations.
The pastorsBryan Kleppinger of Allentown, the lead pastor, has been with WWC for 19 years. Pastor Matt Hooper, originally from Canada, and his wife, Kim, of Dixonville, are both WWC pastors, and there are also three retired ministers who help at the church.
The Hoopers have three children and live next door to the church, he said.
The couple has preached together a couple of times, Hooper said, but each of the three has a different style. Hooper jokes throughout his sermon and is “more narrative,” whereas his wife is very soft spoken and makes people, especially women, feel comfortable during her services.
“Each of us preach to our personality,” Hooper said.
Kleppinger is a loud and humble speaker, and one with whom longtime WWC members are familiar.
“What’s really nice is people show up all the time, no matter who’s preaching,” Hooper said. “They like all of us for different reasons.”
HistoryWWC, built in 1960 and originally Force Wesleyan Church, started from tent revivals, a Wesleyan Church tradition, Hooper said.
The Wesleyan Church is a domination of the Methodist Church, Hooper said, named after John Wesley. Back during the abolition, Wesleyan methodists broke away from slavery, merging with the pilgrim holiness movement in the 1960s.
“The valley was way more populated when this was built,” Hooper said, adding there were around 2,000 people living in it back then, whereas there are around 600 now.
RemodelingThe church is in the midst of a three-year remodeling project, Hooper says, working on redecorating, painting, redoing its gymnasium and doubling its kitchen in size. Having a larger kitchen will better equip church volunteers to take care of the Bennetts Valley Elementary students next door, he said.
“We want to serve the community more,” Hooper said. “We need a bigger kitchen for community meals.”
Renovations, such as the pews becoming chairs and new carpet, will also be completed in the sanctuary, Hooper said.
Spreading the wordWWC is also working on a “transformational presence” in the Brockway area, Hooper said.
Members of WWC meet at the Chatterbox Cafe and Social Center regularly, and will be starting services in the fall. Right now, they are focused on training disciples.
“We want to bring Jesus into people’s lives,” Hooper said. “It’s always about Jesus and how we can serve.”
Pastor Kim will also be working with “Be Transformed,” a Christian counseling and wellness studio in St. Marys, hosting Bible self-help groups in the fall.
WWC has two women’s Bible study sessions on Thursdays, and its youth group meets all year, as well as a mid-week children’s program called “Awana.” Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m.