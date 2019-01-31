Pat Catan’s Craft Center in DuBois, as well as all of the firm’s other locations, will close later this year, according to The Michaels Companies Public Relations Manager Mallory Smith. The DuBois location opened its doors on Aug. 31, 2017.
“After a comprehensive review of our Pat Catan’s operations, we have decided to close all of the Pat Catan’s stores,” said Smith. There are a total of 36 Pat Catan’s stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Indiana.
Michaels intends to rebrand and reopen as many as 12 stores as Michaels stores later this year, Smith said.
“We will continue to invest to support our long-term growth strategy, including our important Darice wholesale business and international sourcing capabilities,” said Smith. “We are committed to providing opportunities for all impacted team members and are working closely with our staff and the local communities to help manage through this transition.”
The planned closing sale will begin on Feb. 1 and Smith said they expect that most of the Pat Catan’s stores will stay open through the fall, “as we transition through the liquidation process.”
Whether the DuBois store will be one that reopens at a later date is yet to be decided.
“We still need to work through the lease negotiation process and will let you know when we have finalized the list of stores we intend to rebrand and reopen,” said Smith.
The DuBois store is located in the DuBois Commons, near Lowe’s. The local store employs about 33 people, both part- and full-time.
Pat Catan’s offers a large selection of craft, hobby, floral and art supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.