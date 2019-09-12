Area pastors gathered Wednesday night in downtown DuBois to bless first responders and their vehicles prior to the Patriot Day Remembrance Service at the DuBois First United Methodist Church.
The Patriot Day service has been held every year since Sept. 11, 2001, to remember those who served, those who lost their lives and those who serve their community as first responders every day so that Americans may live free and safe, according to Pastor John Emigh.
Emergency vehicles and first responders were invited for the blessing as an opportunity to thank all the people who put their lives on the line for the community, said organizer Rev. Corben Russell of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, who started the blessings with Lance Tucker, the former pastor of the FUMC in DuBois.
Once again, it included the City of DuBois and Sandy Township police and fire departments, as well as other first responders from ambulance services. This year, organizers expected a bigger turnout because invitations were sent out to include other areas outside those two municipalities.
However, many of the stations decided at the last minute not to come because they were concerned about the storm brewing around the start of the blessings, said Russell. He said he hopes to have a better turnout in the future.
One of approximately seven pastors participating, Pastor Kendra Balliet of the Luthersburg United Methodist Church said they anointed the vehicles in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, and then they prayed over them.
“We asked them if they would like to be prayed over and some say yes and some say no. And so we anoint them as well and ask the Holy Spirit to protect them, whatever they’re called to do,” said Balliet.
She recalled 18 years ago on 9/11 that she was teaching sixth grade.
“So I started off and I had a class full of sixth-graders and I knew that day changed their lives forever,” said Balliet. “Today, we don’t ever forget because all of our lives have changed in some way, and yet God has seen us through.”
Pastor Drew Gordon of Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville said 9/11 is one of those days in history in which people remember what they were doing.
“And I think it’s important to continue to remember and not forget, not just all of the actual events, but that our freedom’s not for free,” said Gordon.
Gordon said he was working in a school in the north side of Pittsburgh when nearly 3,000 people were killed during the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
“Everything kind of came to a screeching halt and the classrooms were filled with students watching TV,” said Gordon, noting they were eventually sent home early and he got to spend time together with his family, “as I think a lot of people did.”
Ricky D. Nelson, senior pastor of Good Shepherd United Methodist Parish in Hazen, said it’s too easy in the community to forget.
“We forget,” Nelson said. “And when we forget, we forget what brings us together, not only in Christ, but what brings us together as a nation and the strength that allows us to have.”
After the blessings, the Remembrance Service was held at the DuBois FUMC. The speaker for the service was Sgt. John Kirkpatrick, a member of the National Guard.