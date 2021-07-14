BROCKWAY — Paul Fremer, a lifelong resident of Brockway, was known for being a kind and generous man, especially when it came to his family, community and youth.
Born on a farm, which is now the site of the Brockway Area School District’s elementary and high schools, Fremer’s family moved to the top of the hill and continued farming there.
After high school, Fremer worked at the Brockway Clay Co. until he joined the U.S. Army. After serving in Vietnam, Fremer returned home and started logging, which led him to building the sawmill known as Fremer Lumber.
In 2005, the Fremer family decided to leave the sawmill behind and to focus on Fremer Moulding, which was built in 1992 and is currently located just outside of Brockway on top of the hill.
Eventually in 1987, an opportunity arose for Fremer to purchase a farm on the Game School Road known as Woodland Farm, which allowed him to get back to his roots — farming and raising beef cows.
Fremer was known to have always enjoyed working outdoors and in nature, which was not always easy, but it was extremely rewarding for him.
Given his passions throughout his life, Fremer’s family thought it would be appropriate to establish the Paul V. Fremer Memorial Scholarship in his honor following his death on June 17, 2020, at the age of 76. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in an agricultural, forestry or vocational occupation. The applicant does not have to be attending college to be eligible to apply for this scholarship.
“Paul always made it a priority to advocate for the youth of the community,” Fremer’s family said in a statement provided to the Courier Express. “He strived to help them succeed by offering to help them in any way that he could. His family has started the Paul V. Fremer Memorial Scholarship so that his kind and generous spirit can live on through giving students the opportunity to achieve their goals.”
Scholarship recipient selection is based upon the following criteria:
- Submission of a properly completed application.
- Completion of a 500-word essay describing how the scholarship money would be used to pursue their future career endeavors.
There were three $1,000 scholarships awarded in 2021 to Brockway students Weston Smith, Emily Roush and Jared Fremer.
To help fund the Paul V. Fremer Scholarship, an Inaugural Paul Fremer Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 17 at the Brockway Golf Course.
“One of the goals of the tournament is to be able to provide additional scholarships on an annual basis,” said Joe Antonuccio, one of the golf tournament organizers.
Although the tournament is already full with 18 teams, people can still sponsor the tournament or make donations to the scholarship fund. Anyone interested in sponsoring the tournament or making a donation, can send a check, made payable to Paul V. Fremer Scholarship Fund, to: Paul V. Fremer Scholarship Fund, c/o Jack Monnoyer, 2237 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825. Donations to the scholarship can also be made directly to the fund at S&T Bank in Brockway.