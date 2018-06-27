BROOKVILLE — The Pine Creek K-9 Unit and some other furry friends took part in the Brookville Laurel Festival last week, giving animal lovers and local youth the chance to interact with an important organization.
The organization sponsored a pet parade on Monday, at which members of the public were free to bring a pet and show it off.
There were 17 entries composed not just of dogs, but cats and even rats as well, Dimmick said. The Laurel Festival queen and her court judged the entries, and there were five ranked winners, said Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick.
On Saturday, the group also hosted a meet and greet with characters from Paw Patrol. More than 200 children braved the rainy day to meet their furry heroes and have a photo taken with them.
Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick said Pine Creek finds it important to attend events like these and interact with youth and people in the community so they become more familiar with the organization and its efforts.
“It’s important for us to interact with the community on a social level,” she said. “We want to build a trusting relationship and a sense of safety for the people of the community.”
Pine Creek covers most of Northwest Central Pennsylvania, assisting in any missing person case. It has about six dogs, all of which are trained through the International Bloodhound Training Institute, starting when they are very young.
“Most people don’t see our K-9s working on a live search, and they don’t get to see firsthand (what our) presence is in the community,” Dimmick said. “What better way to do that then through social activities.”
The Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit is always accepting donations and new member applications. They can be found on Facebook.
