HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference said it was alarmed by many of the numbers contained in the latest comprehensive abortion report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act requires that the state Department of Health prepare and distribute a report on abortion each year. The report for 2018 was released in late December.
The report showed that there were 30,364 abortions in 2018, an increase of 53 from the prior year. The encouraging news for pro-life advocates is that the latest total is less than half of the all-time high of 65,777 abortions in 1980.
Of particular concern is that 41 percent of all the current abortions were chemical abortions (listed as medical-non-surgical). That is up from 38 percent the previous year. This is especially alarming since many abortionists have stated plans to increase this type of procedure.
“These numbers show that abortion remains a serious problem in Pennsylvania, as well as across the entire United States,” said Eric Failing, the executive director of the PA Catholic Conference. “We’re grateful that the number of abortions has decreased significantly in recent decades, but there are still way too many. Even one is too many.”
In more numbers from the report, the largest age group having abortions during 2018 was 25-29 year olds. There were 810 abortions committed on minors, those under the age of 18. Two abortions were performed on girls 12 and under.
Philadelphia was the county with the highest number of abortions at 11,494. That was 40 percent of the state’s total. Statistics show that 39 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties showed a decrease in abortions from the previous year. Every PA county had at least one resident who had an abortion in 2018.
The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops.