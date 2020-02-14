RIDGWAY — Peaces of Me studio on Main Street in Ridgway is now offering a stained-glass art class for people looking to take part in a different form of art.
The studio, founded by Cheryl Oknefski, offers alternative and holistic-health services such as yoga sessions, art classes, reiki, reflexology, massage, guitar lessons and more.
The stained-glass class is under the instruction of Judy Galsick, who teaches an “Awaken the Gifts Within” class in Ridgway, Kane and Bradford. Oknefski aims to invite people into her studio who can help give exposure to different kinds of art, wellness and spirituality, she said.
Oknefski, who dips her foot in many creative outlets like chainsaw carving, painting and jewelry-making, has always wanted to learn the art of stained glass.
The studio has been getting more participation in its artistic classes, Oknefski said, and is still welcoming of people wanting to try yoga.
The glass projects are something participants hang in their windows once they’re finished, Oknefski said. First, they are creating a small object, such as a sea turtle, cardinal or feather, and will move on to a larger-scale project.
A five-week stained-glass course just began, welcoming 10 participants, and another one is scheduled to start March 16.
“It’s just such a beautiful art that people are interested in learning how to do, whether it’s for one time, or to somebody create more and sell it or show it,” she said.
The stained-glass class can be hard at first, Oknefski says, but all participants are enjoying the creation process.
“We’re gaining confidence in ourselves, and our ability to create something new — something we’ve never done before,” she said.
Peaces of Me also just started a “chi gong with meditation” class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday, and learn-to-wire-wrap, learn-to-meditate and learn-to-knit classes. A “paint and pour” class will be offered Feb. 29.
For more information, call Oknefski at 814-512-6387, visit Peaces Of Me on Facebook or www.peacewithcheryl.com or email peace625@live.com.