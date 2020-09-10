ST. MARYS — October marks five years area native Tim Pearson has been City of St. Marys manager, a job he says he thoroughly enjoys.
His passion for it, Pearson said, comes from his love for the St. Marys and Elk County area.
“I don’t think I’d be as successful somewhere else,” he says.
Pearson, a Penn State University graduate, entered into active duty in the U.S. Air Force in July 1994.
He retired from the Air Force as Lt. Col. in January 2015, Pearson says, having lived in nine places in 20 years with a “true military family,” including his wife, Bonnie, and two daughters, Katie and Ellie.
Pearson was one of the “very first pair of boots” on the ground following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Since he returned to Elk County, Pearson has stayed involved, including teaching a “medal of honor” course to juniors and seniors at Elk County Catholic High School in the spring, focusing on values, character development and citizenship.
“I learn as much from them as they do from me,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids.”
Stepping out of his hometown is what made Pearson appreciate it so much, he notes. In 2015, he became city manager.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do when I came back, but I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “It was a good fit, and I’ve been very fortunate. This was my town, and I love it here.”
Having been a “communications guy” and gained leadership experience in the U.S. Air Force, Pearson says he immediately felt comfortable in his current position. Pearson has a degree in computer engineering.
“I’m still leading a team,” he said, “setting a vision, tackling problems as they come up.”
When he first came back, Pearson says the vision was about “resetting the deck” and building hope, creating a vision in the community. The first two years involved rebuilding the City team, connecting with businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents and coming up with ideas for projects.
The immediate goal, Pearson says, was to work with City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski to help bring back that “small town community” and downtown feel, where people walk around and support area businesses.
Pearson says he can remember enjoying longtime businesses as a child, including Rick’s Dough Boys on Brusselles Street.
Over the years, much has changed, says Pearson. The blighted areas that used to be on the Million Dollar Highway and South St. Marys Street are now thriving with new business.
The year 2017 marked 175 years as a community, Pearson says, and 2019 marked 25 years as a city.
Looking ahead, Pearson says he is “very optimistic” and excited to watch the community thrive. The hope is that the younger generation will stay in St. Marys or want to come back, since it is a place full of resources.
The City also has a great relationship with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Pearson says.
“We, as a city, are doing the right things to support the businesses they support,” he said.