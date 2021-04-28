DuBOIS — DuBois City Police investigated a pedestrian-vehicle accident at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Brady Street and West Scribner Avenue, according to Chief Blaine Clark.
Clark said the accident happened when a man was crossing the street in the crosswalk and the traffic light changed. A woman driving a vehicle did not see the pedestrian and struck the man.
The man was taken by DuSAN Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for non-life-threatening injuries, Clark said.
The investigation continues.