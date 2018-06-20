DuBOIS — Several DuBois Nursing Home residents gathered last week to celebrate an accomplishment that will not only positively impact them, but their peers as well.
The PEER (Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents) program involves state-certified ombudsmen teaching residents in long-term care facilities about their rights, and how to advocate for themselves and their fellow peers.
The program focuses on self-resolution and empowerment, working with facility staff effectively, and offering residents information on how to “be a part of the solution,” according to www.aging.pa.gov. The program is currently in place in 58 counties, with 2,100 residents having been trained.
Clearfield County Agency on Aging Program Operations Specialist Jeanne Urban is also a certified ombudsmen who works with residents in the PEER program. Locally, it was started in 2008, and 2,600 peers have graduated since its beginning. The DNH has had more peer graduations than any other county facility.
“The PEER program started a number of years ago when residents realized that there were times when it would be more important for them to resolve their own issues,” she said. “It recognizes that people who live in long-term care facilities have a lot of lifelong experience that they can fall back on, and problem solving abilities they can make use of in order to address their own problems. They learn how to not only advocate for themselves, but for others.”
Many times, when residents move into a long-term care facility, they are at a loss. They come from beautiful homes and families, have served their communities and countries, and their health has dwindled. Sadly, an estimated 85 percent of long-term care facility residents don’t have visitors, Urban said.
PEER residents go through five 2-hour training sessions, where they learn about things like the chain of command, how to work effectively in a facility, protective legislation and quality of care and life. They are required to attend all sessions to graduate.
Urban said she has seen the PEER program have a very positive impact on residents, since it can compensate for a sense of loss and sense of belonging they may have experienced since moving into long term care. They are proud once they learn they can do something like this to help themselves and peers.
On the day of their graduation, PEER residents wore shirts with a starfish logo on them, Urban said. This stems from a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book story, which tells the tale of a man on the beach who throws starfish back into the sea, and says that helping “just one” of them can make a huge difference.
“Residents need to know that they are at the center of the facility, and the focus should be on them,” she said. “This makes them feel special and unique once again, when they have had so many losses in their lives.”
DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman said they try to do many educational things within the Continuum of Care facilities to help both the residents and the public, such as the “Wellness Wednesdays” that took place in June, focusing on heat safety.
Staff members will speak to residents about things like relaxation techniques, nutrition and ways to stay active as well on a monthly basis, she said.
“DuBois Continuum of Care wants to encourage the community to be a part of us — we want to be active in the community in any way we can,” she said.
Another example is the Father’s Day Car Show that was held Sunday, drawing 109 participants and a huge community turnout, Huffman said.
For more information, call 814-375-9100 or visit www.duboisccci.com.
