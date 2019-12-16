DuBOIS — The public is invited to join the Parkside Pen Pushers, who are addressing and signing cards to send to local veterans, according to Parkside Community Center Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Volunteers meet at 10 a.m. on Thursdays to work on the cards, said Clement. The group also seeks donations of greeting cards, stamps and veterans’ names.
“We live in a rural area where especially in the winter months, there’s a lot of isolation,” said Jessica Weinzierl, Retired Senior Volunteer Program coordinator for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, and McKean counties. “People can’t make it out. They get kind of lonely. Our goal is to combat that. We want to reach out to people in our communities and let them know that, ‘Hey, you’re not out there alone.’”
Weinzierl said the group especially wants to reach out to veterans.
“They made such big sacrifices for us, and we want to let them know that they’re not forgotten,” said Weinzierl. “We still appreciate them for what they did and where they are.”
The group is starting by sending cards to those in DuBois, but some of the veterans are from Elk County as well, said Weinzierl.
Although they are sending the cards during the holidays, the hope is to make it an ongoing program, said Weinzierl.
“We started with the veterans just knowing that the sacrifices they made and wanted to reach out to them,” said Weinzierl. “But really we’d like to see it community wide — for any person who would like to receive a card by just submitting your name. We’d like to expand to anybody.”
Clement said children from Pentz Run Youth Services will also be helping with the Christmas cards for veterans.
“They’re going to include notes in the cards, and they’ll bring them here and VFW Chaplain Paul Sprague will mail the cards,” said Clement. “We’re asking for donations of cards, and for postage.”
The cards will continue after the holidays, said Clement.
“After Christmas, it’ll be Happy New Year. It’ll be happy Valentine’s Day, Happy Groundhog Day, Easter, thinking of you,” said Clement. “If anybody has somebody that would like to receive a card, if they give us their name and address, we will make sure that they get one.”
Items can be dropped off at the Parkside Community Center, located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois. For more information, call 814-371-4000.