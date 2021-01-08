PENFIELD — Shea McKinney of Penfield, a four-year cancer survivor at just 11 years old, recently donated 12 inches of her hair to help children like herself.
Her mother, Misty McKinney, said in December, Shea made the decision to cut her hair and donate it to “Wigs For Kids,” making a wig for a little girl like her who lost her hair.
Shea was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare blood cancer, in August 2016, her mother said, on top of having a gene mutation that required a bone-marrow/stem-cell transplant.
“She did three rounds of chemo, before having her stem-cell transplant Jan. 10, 2017,” McKinney said.
If all goes as planned, she said, Shea will be considered “cured,” Jan. 10, 2022.
“‘Cured’ is the five-year timespan from either remission date or the transplant day,” McKinney noted.
On Dec. 22, Shea’s hair had grown to her waist, says McKinney.
“She chose Wigs For Kids, because they do not charge the recipient anything for their hair, which made Shea very happy,” she said.
According to the WFK website, it provides handmade hair pieces to children experiencing hair loss, many of whom are immunocompromised.
Especially given COVID-19 circumstances, the organization is more in need than ever, its website says. People can help by giving financial contributions and hair donations, or pledge to grow their hair out to be cut at a later date.
McKinney said others can help, too.
“When local organizations are doing things to help people who are fighting cancer, help,” she said. “Give blood — every child fighting cancer at some point in their treatment need blood.”
People can also call UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and talk to Child Life Department or social workers, McKinney noted.
“There are people there who are helping the kids and their families with needs,” she said.
Shea McKinney said donating her hair was important to her.
“I know what it was like to lose my hair, and I don’t want them to have everyone look at them the way I was looked at,” she said. “If I can do that for someone that would make me happy.”