PENFIELD — A Penfield man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in the theft of a log skidder, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
The complaint states that on May 18, state police in Clearfield charged Jason Carl Whitaker, 47, Gary Lynn Drive, Penfield, with theft of property delivered by mistake, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, all third-degree felonies. The alleged crime was reported to have occurred at Whitaker’s residence.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police were contacted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Feb. 12 stating that they had towed a log skidder off the road and that the DCNR office posted pictures of the log skidder online.
DCNR told the police that two people claimed ownership of the log skidder. They first contacted a victim, who stated that he had recently purchased the log skidder for $4,000 from Whitaker and it had recently broken down on the road, the affidavit said. A few days later, the DCNR was contacted by another victim, who claimed to have owned the log skidder, and further investigation revealed that he was the actual owner of a 1989 orange Timberjack 225 ASEEX log skidder.
The affidavit stated that Whitaker allegedly did not own the log skidder and had no authority from the owner to sell it.
Whitaker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25 at the DuBois Magistrate office.