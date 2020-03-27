KERSEY — A Penfield man faces trespassing and theft charges after he allegedly broke into a house and was found hiding under a mattress.
Michael Paul Knepp, 43, of Penfield, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, trespassing, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 18.
A Ridgway-based State Police officer responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 140 Scotland St. in Kersey. The owner said there should be no people on or around the property. Police entered the residence to search for an unwanted person and/or missing items, and found a plate of meatballs, a bag of chocolate chips and bottled water on the floor, indicating someone had been there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police searched the bedroom and noticed the mattress was moved, then reportedly discovered Knepp hiding under the mattress.
When police interviewed the owner of the residence, he reportedly said Knepp had been told to stay out of the residence and off of the property Feb. 1, and that the meatballs and chocolate chips did not belong to him.
Unsecured bail was set at $25,000. Knepp’s preliminary hearing is et for 1:30 p.m. April 7 at Jacob’s office.