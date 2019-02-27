A 25-year-old Penfield man faces assault charges as a result of an incident at 4:56 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Pentz Run Youth Services on Daly Street in DuBois.
DuBois City Police charged Bradley James Ripple Friday with misdemeanor counts of assault, recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s Office in DuBois, police were called to Daly Street for a reported assault which had taken place in the victim’s vehicle. Ripple reportedly was seen acting out of control and punching the victim. He also allegedly struck the rearview mirror of the vehicle, causing the windshield to break and then allegedly began punching the victim on the right side of his face repeatedly with a closed fist.
The victim eventually escaped by exiting the vehicle as Ripple allegedly continued striking him in his ribs, the affidavit said. He then left the area in a vehicle.
The police saw that the front windshield was cracked in multiple places near the rearview mirror of the vehicle where the alleged assault took place, the affidavit said. The police contacted Ripple, who appeared to be sleeping as he was lying in a reclined position in the front passenger seat. The police asked him what had happened and he described that there was a verbal argument with the victim. He said that he accidentally broke the windshield while reaching for the rearview mirror.
The affidavit said Ripple initially denied any physical contact with the victim. However, moments later he admitted that he had struck the mirror, as well as the victim.
When questioned about the assault, the victim said he was in the process of transporting Ripple when he asked to visit with his daughter at the victim’s residence. The victim said that he declined and Ripple became irate as he was driving and began striking him in the area of his ribs and face.
The victim stated that he was in the process of driving Ripple to Pentz Run. However, he then told Ripple he was going to divert and drive to the DuBois City Police Department at West Scribner Avenue due to his behavior, the affidavit said. He said Ripple became more irate and began pulling the steering wheel while the vehicle was traveling at approximately 25 to 30 mph. The victim stated that he nearly struck a curb, but was able to overpower Ripple and maintain control of the vehicle.
Ripple is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
