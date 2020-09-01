DuBOIS — State police in DuBois have charged Jason Thomas Bricen, 42, Hoovertown Road, Penfield, with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the state police were notified about a Protection From Abuse Order violation which originated on Caliari Road in Huston Township on Aug. 14. The police confirmed through Clearfield County Crossroads and CLEAN/NCIC that it is in fact prohibited for Bricen to contact the victim by any means including driving to their place of employment and speaking with the victim.
The victim was interviewed at their place of employment and stated that they got a PFA in November of 2019 because he allegedly kept threatening the victim. The victim stated that Bricen allegedly threatened them that day and told the victim to “go ahead and call the cops, I will have your throat slit before they get here,” the affidavit said.
Bricen has reportedly violated the PFA at least 10 times since November, according to the victim, who said they let it slide. The victim just wants to be left alone. This time Bricen allegedly violated the PFA twice in 24 hours.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Ford’s office.