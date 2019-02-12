Dakota Dill, 23, of 97 Hemlock Drive, Penfield, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person as a result of an incident which occurred at 3:48 a.m. on Feb. 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police received a call on a department cell phone from an unknown number. The female caller stated that Dill had allegedly just fired a gun at a residence. The woman stated that she received a Facebook message from another woman at 2:53 a.m. stating that Dill had just shot a gun at her. The caller also stated that Dill had since left a residence in Sandy Township.
According to the affidavit, Dill was allegedly trying to get into a fight at the residence and was asked to leave by the woman. As she was pushing him out the door, Dill allegedly removed a small handgun from his waistband area and pointed the gun at her. The woman said he then quickly moved it away and fired the weapon straight ahead. The woman said Dill fired the gun towards the area of a swing set on the property.
After getting written statements from three witnesses, police proceeded to a residence on Reynolds Avenue.
Officers began searching the area of the door on the rear of the residence where the incident took place for evidence, according to the affidavit. Police located a brass-colored Blazer brand 380 semi automatic shell casing packed in the snow.
Police called Clearfield County Control to run all firearms registered to Dill and it was returned with a 380 caliber pistol, according to the affidavit. This was the only firearm registered with Dill, who was also discovered to have a conceal carry permit.
Dill was reported to have left the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
