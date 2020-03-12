PENFIELD — A 28-year-old Penfield man has been charged in connection with a reported burglary which occurred between 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2016, and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 23, 2016, in a garage at a Woodward Road residence in Penfield, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 5, DuBois-based state police charged Donald Lee Chesnet, McLaughlin Highway, with felony counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present and criminal trespass –enter structure, a misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle and a summary count of criminal mischief –damage property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of burglary at the residence Dec. 23, 2016. The victim reported someone had entered her unlocked detached garage and had broken into her 1999 Honda Civic, stealing $100 in cash from her purse inside her vehicle. The victim said on Dec. 22, 2016, at 9 p.m., she heard a “thumping” noise coming from the direction of her garage but didn’t think anything of it at the time.
Police did not find indication of forced entry into the garage but did see the vehicle had a smashed windshield and located fingerprints on the driver’s side front window. Police were able to collect fingerprints, the affidavit said. Sent to the lab, the fingerprints reportedly were those of Chesnet.
On Feb. 27, 2017, the victim was interviewed again and said that Chesnet was reportedly at her residence six to 10 times during the winter of 2016 to shovel snow.
The report for the incident was then pending an interview with Chesnet. On Jan. 26, during a traffic stop, Chesnet reportedly was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody based on a bench warrant issued by Clearfield County for a separate burglary.
At the police station, Chesnet said the Penfield burglary victim’s name “sounded familiar.” He allegedly admitted to entering the victim’s detached garage through a rear door. Once inside, he allegedly admitted to opening the victim’s driver door and entering the vehicle. He then said he received $100 in cash from inside the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 at Ford’s office.