REYNOLDSVILLE — A Penfield man is facing felony charges following a head-on collision during which he allegedly intentionally drove into oncoming traffic when he recognized his ex-girlfriend’s car.
On Aug. 29, DuBois-based state police charged Anthony John Mancuso Jr., 24, Penfield, with two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury or cause injury with extreme indifference; two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon; four counts of simple assault; two counts of recklessly endangering another person; two counts of harassment; two counts of disorderly conduct, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Mancuso was driving on Route 219 in Snyder Township, when he allegedly crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The vehicle he hit had two occupants, one of which was later identified as Mancuso’s ex-girlfriend.
When police arrived on scene, Mancuso’s ex-girlfriend told police she had just broken up with Mancuso earlier that day, following an eight-year relationship with him. Mancuso told police that she had broken up with him earlier that day, and that she had items of his that he wanted back.
Mancuso allegedly told police that he was able to identify the victim’s car, and both occupants inside while driving. He allegedly admitted to crossing the yellow line, and hitting the other vehicle head-on. He said his intentions were to stop the victims from moving.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, with the victim’s car having internal disabling damage as a result of the accident.
Mancuso does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled yet, but has posted bail at $40,000.