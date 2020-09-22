ST. MARYS — A Penfield man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly caught stealing for the fourth time.
Eric Lee Wayt, 40, of Penfield, is charged with retail theft, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 28.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was contacted by an employee of St. Marys Pharmacy on Railroad Street July 31, who reported a retail theft that allegedly occurred July 30. The employee told police a man stole a box of bluetooth wireless earbuds, valued at $18.99. He was later identified as Wayt, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The employee provided police with a surveillance video and voided receipt. The video reportedly shows Wayt pick up the earbuds, look at them and hide them in his pants, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly leaves the store without paying.
Wayt was reportedly at the pharmacy with a woman who identified him. His criminal history revealed he has three prior convictions for retail theft and is currently on state parole for retail theft.
Wayt’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6 at Jacob’s office.