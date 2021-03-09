PENFIELD — At just 27 years old, Penfield native Dale Crawford needs a new heart.
Crawford, a DuBois Area High School 2011 graduate, currently lives in Pittsburgh and is a neurodiagnostic technologist. His wife, Molly, is a music teacher with Pittsburgh Public Schools.
About a month and a half ago, Crawford said he wasn’t feeling well at all, having trouble eating and sleeping and was short of breath just walking. After about a week of this, Crawford called the doctor, who suggested possible appendicitis, and went to the emergency room, where a CT scan showed his gallbladder was inflamed.
When Crawford met with a surgeon for a follow-up appointment about his gallbladder, he was admitted back into the hospital once again for four or five days. After returning home, he still felt awful, returning to UPMC Mercy hospital Feb. 1, where he has been ever since.
He did have his gallbladder removed, Crawford said, and as he was healing, he was gaining a lot of weight at a rapid pace, retaining all of the fluids he was given. An echocardiogram then showed that his heart’s ejection fraction was just 10-15 percent, which is very low.
After having a right heart catheterization, Crawford was moved to the cardiac care unit, where he was put on medication and the heart transplant evaluating process began.
On March 4, Crawford’s transplant coordinator officially put him on the list, he said, at a “level two.”
“It’s the absolutely scariest thing that has ever happened to us,” said Crawford.
Due to current restrictions, two support people are allowed at UPMC, but not at the same time, said Crawford. His wife and mother, Ella Crawford, are the only ones allowed there. It has been an additional challenge, not being able to see other family and friends.
The community support has been tremendous, with people donating or offering to send food or cards, said Crawford.
“It has been absolutely incredible to see all of the people coming out of the woodwork offering support, prayers, positive thoughts,” said Molly. “I can’t thank the people who have supported us, and him, enough.”
His mother and sister, Taylor Chelednik of DuBois, have been absolute “rocks” for Crawford during this time, he said.
“I talk to them every day — they keep me going,” he said. “Just knowing that they are there, it means the world to me.”
His lifelong friend and area native Alex McGranor started a GoFundMe page for Crawford, which has already raised $27,972.
Watching her husband go through something like this has been equally terrifying, said Molly. She encourages everyone to take care of their health and go to their yearly physical.
Crawford said his wife has been by his side the entire time while juggling graduate school and teaching.
“She is the most loving, kind and absolutely amazing person,” he said.
Many of the people whom have shown him support he doesn’t even know, said Crawford, or hasn’t seen them in several years.
“It’s an amazing little community,” said Crawford of the place he grew up. “It’s really incredible to me how people can come together to support me, and to see what a small community like DuBois can do.”
Those interested in updates on Crawford and how to help can visit the Help Hope Live website — https://helphopelive.org/campaign/18433. Various fundraisers for Crawford will be listed in the DuBois and Penfield areas in the future.