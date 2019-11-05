CLEARFIELD — State police in Clearfield recently filed charges against Terry Lynn Kelly, 58, Gary Lynn Drive, Penfield, with a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of an incident which occurred at 1:30 p.m. on May 14 at her residence. The charge was filed on Oct. 24, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were contacted by the Pennsylvania State Parole to assist with an incident at Kelly’s residence.
Upon their arrival, the police met state parole agents, who advised that when they arrived at the residence they saw two unknown persons exit the residence through a window and flee the scene, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said contact was made with Kelly inside the residence and she provided a urine sample as required. The sample tested positive for amphetamines, the affidavit said.
Also, a search of Kelly’s residence was conducted and a loaded syringe containing suspected meth was allegedly found in her bedroom, the affidavit said.
Kelly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at Ford’s office. She is currently lodged in the state correctional institution in Cambridge Springs.