ANITA — A 38-year-old woman was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident which occurred at 12:31 p.m. Thursday on Route 310, just south of Graffius Avenue, according to Punxsutawney-based state police.
Tammy J. Courteau, 38, of Penfield, the driver of a 2015 Kia Forte, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. A 13-year-old female front seat passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to UPMC Altoona. Courteau was not wearing a seatbelt, while the passenger was wearing one, the police said.
The police said the accident happened when Courteau was traveling south on Route 310 in a downhill left-hand curve when she crossed over completely into the northbound lane, hitting a hitting 2015 Peterbilt conventional truck, driven by Charles G. Kennedy, 54, Brockway, head-on. The two vehicles stopped in both lanes of Route 310, about 16 feet from the point of impact.
Kennedy sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.
This area of Route 310 was closed to traffic for about three hours as a result of the accident.
The police were assisted at the scene by McCalmont Township Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, Brosius Towing and Bricen Towing.