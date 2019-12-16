DuBOIS — A Penfield woman faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing from the DuBois Walmart in Sandy Township on Oct. 19, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 2, Sandy Township Police charged Niccoma Corina Clark (Myers), 37, Bennetts Valley Highway, with two third-degree felony counts of retail theft and a third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted Oct. 19 by the Loss Prevention Department of Walmart in reference to a retail theft a few hours earlier at the store. A store manager told police he had pictures of a man and woman and their vehicle from the earlier incident at the store in connection with the theft. The manager said someone else was driving the vehicle but he could not see if that person was a man or woman.
On Oct. 21, police spotted a vehicle matching the description, a blue Ford Ranger, parked in the parking lot at Hanes Drive in front of apartments. Police sent a photo to the store manager to see if it appeared to be the same vehicle he and his associate saw at the time of the retail theft and were told they believed it was the same vehicle.
Police drove to the residence in an attempt to meet with the owner of the vehicle. A woman at the residence told police another woman drove the vehicle and the police were given her phone number. The second woman told police she was driving the vehicle but she did not know other occupants stole anything until after the fact. She said she was not involved with the incident and only provided those involved with a ride. She also told police that Clark and her boyfriend were at her apartment and police went there to talk with them. When they arrived at the apartment, the woman told police they had just fled out the back door. A search was conducted but police could not find them.
Walmart employees told police that at 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 19, a man and a woman later identified as Clark were seen in the apparel section with a large black bag in the child’s seat of their shopping cart. Moments later the man was seen selecting a belt that was offered for sale by Walmart, tearing the price tag off and proceeding to put the belt on his waist. The man and woman reportedly continued to walk throughout the store and take items until 1:21 p.m. and did not attempt to pay for items they concealed.
The store manager said he tried to speak to the man as he exited, but the man would not engage him. A Walmart employee also tried to speak to Clark and said she was reportedly crying but kept walking out toward the parking lot with the items under her hoodie, where she was seen getting into the passenger side of a blue Ford Ranger, which then left the scene, the affidavit said. The man reportedly fled on foot and was seen walking toward McDonald’s.
Both the man and woman were identified by the store manager and another employee. A criminal history revealed two prior retail thefts for Clark, the affidavit said. The first one showed a disposition date of Nov. 8, 2004, in which she pleaded guilty. The second one showed a disposition date of May 31, 2005, in which she pleaded guilty. The police were also provided a copy of a signed trespass letter, by Walmart, regarding Clark being previously forbidden from entering their stores. This letter was reportedly signed by Clark.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020 at Ford’s office.