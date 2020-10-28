ST. MARYS — The Penn-Elk Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) group held its October dinner meeting at Casali’s Restaurant in St. Marys recently.
The program was presented by the Mountain Melodies Group from Emporium. The Mountain Melodies offered a tribute to Stephen Foster, composer with historical information and six of his most popular songs, including “Oh Susanna” and “Beautiful Dreamer.” He is remembered for writing over 200 songs, born in Pittsburgh and memorialized at the University of Pittsburgh-main campus, the Stephen Foster Memorial Museum.
The group ended the evening with a historical review of the Suffrage Movement of four women who were genuine activists from the time of its beginning in 1841 to accomplishing Women’s Right to Vote in 1920, with the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The DAR women present joined the Mountain Melodies with a flag waving celebration and patriotic marches.
For more information on how to become a member of a local DAR, or if someone knows the name of an ancestor who helped in any way with the Revolutionary War, they can contact the following persons: Mary Ellen Badeau, swede01@windstream.net or Virginia Thorwart (Registrar) ggginny3@yahoo.com The Penn-Elk Chapter is a certified member of the National Society DAR.