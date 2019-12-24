BROOKVILLE — The staff at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital celebrated the 100 year anniversary of the hospital earlier this month.
The hospital has a long history in Brookville with heavy community involvement throughout the entire 100 year span. The first funds for the hospital was bequeathed by a local housewife.
According to David Taylor, whose grandparents and mother were all deeply involved with the founding and early history of the hospital, a planning committee was first formed in 1915 for the hospital.
Nancy Neel, who lived on Mabon Street, died in 1915 and left $121,000 to be used to establish a local hospital. That amount would equate to about $3 million today. Taylor said the planning committee was appointed that year.
The first patient was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 12, 1919. By 1920 the hospital recorded 250 admissions and one birth, which was a milestone because most births still occurred at home at the time.
After Taylor reviewed the early history of the hospital, Ron King took the podium to outline the period from the 1980s to the present. King was the previous chairman of Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Healthcare boards.
In the 1980s and 1990s the hospital had to meet new state regulations, which lead to the New Era Campaign to raise funds for the new patient tower. The campaign was successful and the new patient tower was opened and dedicated in 1985.
King joked that the tower is referred to as the “new patient tower” even today.
“After that successful campaign, the new patient tower, and I think we still call it the new patient tower, was dedicated and opened in 1985. Now it’s sort of the medium old patient tower,” King said.
King listed the new types of healthcare services and programs that were brought to the area during the period, including home health care, cardio vascular health, the sleep lab, and rehab center.
“During this 20 year period, Brookville Hospital introduced new and effective technologies,” King said. “The medical staff in this area set its high water mark in terms of numbers and professions.”
King said the turn of the century marked the healthcare field’s becoming more intense. The Brookville Hospital was a not for profit hospital and keeping up the bottom line became more difficult for the small rural hospitals.
In 2007, Brookville Hospital’s board signed a management agreement with DuBois Regional Medical Center. Two years later an affiliation agreement was signed between Brookville Hospital and DRMC. DRMC was also growing during this period. In 2011 Penn Highlands Healthcare was created and became the parent company for both DRMC and Brookville Hospital.
“Today we are celebrating 100 years of Brookville Hospital, but it’s not about the building. What we are really celebrating is 100 years of quality patient care. Thanks to Penn Highlands healthcare and a community that supported us, solid leadership, and of course our hardworking doctors and employees who are the backbone of this hospital,” King said.
Several of the staff had a chance to share stories from their time working in the Brookville Hospital. Several of the nurses shared stories of how the hospital and practices had changed, some having been staff members since the ‘70s.
A common theme among all the stories was how much they were all treated like family by the rest of the hospital staff and administration.