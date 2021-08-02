DuBOIS — Since introducing robotic-assisted surgery for hip and knee replacement procedures at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Clearfield in August 2020, PH orthopedic surgeons Dr. Matt Varacallo and Dr. Mark Nartatez have performed 200 Mako robotics surgeries.
Mako SmartRobotics is a surgeon-guided robotic arm whose assistance is demonstrated to enhance patients’ results following hip and knee replacements. Manufactured by Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, Mako (pronounced MAY-ko) can lead to smaller incisions, less blood loss, preservation of healthy bone, and ultimately faster recovery than traditional hip and knee replacements.
In conjunction with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Penn Highlands hosted a mid-day chamber mixer and Mako robotics demonstration in celebration of this milestone in the atrium of PH DuBois West last Thursday.
Varacallo, who is the director of orthopedic surgery at PH DuBois, said the innovative procedure helps patients recover more quickly and with less pain.
For example, Varacallo said that he has performed non-robotic joint replacement surgery on one side of a patient before robotic-assisted surgery was available at PH DuBois, and then the other side with the robotic-assisted surgery. He said every single patient he’s had have told him that they got off the cane quicker and had less pain.
It was noted that the PH DuBois and PH Clearfield surgeons are still the ones performing the procedure. Based on medical imaging of the patient’s procedure site, surgeons are able to guide the robot to perform tasks that transcend human capability, no matter how exceptional the surgeon’s record is. Robotics are one more example of how medicine continues to progress. PHH officials say that they are the first hospital in the region to have this technology since bringing it here last year.
Varacallo said the technology starts with a CT scan that’s downloaded into the robot’s software to create a personalized 3D plan based on the patient’s unique physiology. Then, once in the operating room, the surgeon can validate the patient’s plan and make any technical adjustments accordingly. This offers the surgeon unprecedented predictability — and thus, an optimized healing and recovery experience for patients.
Mako’s advantages can deliver the most optimal outcomes and higher satisfaction for patients, according to PHH officials. While traditional joint replacements can sometimes require several months of recovery before a patient can return to some normal routine activities, in some cases, Mako has the potential decrease recovery time by as much as half. Recovery after Mako may also include less swelling and pain than traditional knee replacement surgery.
Varacallo said integrating this type of advancement into Penn Highlands’ services is part of the reason he wanted to return home to practice orthopedic surgery.
“And that’s why I went into orthopedics, because it’s a field where we can instantaneously change your life. And I mean that honestly, it’s not a cheesy thing. It starts with passion and this is my passion. I can’t imagine doing anything other than this with my life,” said Varacallo. “I want to emphasize that I partner with my patients before I do this procedure. It’s not that I’m going in, I’m doing a joint replacement and I never see you again. It’s I’m partnering with you to enter and transition into a new phase in your life where you get the joint replacement and you get back to what you want to do.”
Beginning in 2022, the orthopedics program will be headquartered in the Penn Highlands DuBois Center of Excellence, for which construction is currently underway as part of the Master Facilities Plan that the health system announced in 2018.