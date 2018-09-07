DuBOIS — The question of how many jobs it will take to accommodate the growth of Penn Highlands Healthcare was addressed by CEO Steven Fontaine at Thursday’s Business Connections luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
Fontaine broke the number of jobs up into clinical and non-clinical.
Clinical, he said, means doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and therapists
“We need to tally 195 over three years,” said Fontaine with regard to clinical positions.
“We analyze now every year how many providers we need to cover all our services and now we continue to grow, we have to know how many doctors or mid-levels we need to recruit. This is already (included) in that,” he said.
“We’ve recruited successfully over the two years I’ve been here, minimally, 50 doctors or nurse practitioners per year, and this year our goal is another 50,” Fontaine said. “We have that many gaps as far as needs and access so that’s all in there. But right around 200 professionals needed and then intake coordinators, those who take referrals who make sure the folks are admitted to the system, and then clerks and schedulers. About 86 of those staff so it’s a tally from this section, 281 over three years.”
The non-clinical side includes food service, environmental services and maintenance and security positions.
“On the East Campus, we currently have a cafeteria but those needs will expand greatly with increase of beds and patients, so of course you have to naturally grow with the scene,” Fontaine said. “The West Campus, it’s about 23 approximately, and then of course housekeeping or environmental, 46 in total, and then maintenance and security. You add those all up, it’s another 88.”
Both the clinical and non-clinical categories is a total of about 370, he said.
“There are more than this. This is conservatively speaking, and this only pertains to the DuBois campuses. It has nothing to do with all the other projects like Clarion, when you have at least 30 starting out, if not, going to 50, 60, or 70, depending on the demand and the services offered,” Fontaine said.
The direct economic impact to the region at large, according to the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania, Penn Highlands spent $391 million in salaries, wages, supplies and vendors. If broken down by salaries, it approximately $183 million.
“Of course that’s going to increase as we expand,” Fontaine said.
The figures showed the average salary is approximately $61,000 at Penn Highlands.
The ripple benefits shows an approximate $485 million impact, he said.
“If you add those up, it’s about a $900 million impact to the region for Penn Highlands being here and offering the jobs and the services. That is huge. And I believe that through the projects and the growth that we explained today, that would only grow a lot more over the next three to five years,” Fontaine said.
