DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Elk will each hold a “Time of Remembrance” ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 18 to commemorate October as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
In St. Marys, an event will be held in the Penn Highlands Elk Pinecrest Manor Serenity Garden at 1 p.m.
In DuBois, an event will be held behind the Central Resource Center at 204 Hospital Ave. (the old Central Catholic High School building), next to Penn Highlands DuBois West at 4:30 p.m.
Both of these outdoor ceremonies will be open to the public with face masks required and social distancing precautions in place. Families who have lost babies due to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, or other complications are welcome to attend.
In an effort to provide continued support and caring to families, this event will be presented by the Hope After Loss staff in conjunction with the Maternal and Child Center. Hope After Loss is a program at Penn Highlands from nurses with specialized training to help parents during the loss of an infant. Through Hope After Loss, support is offered throughout and following the family’s time in the hospital.
At the event, families will be provided biodegradable balloons upon which they can write a message. Following a time of prayer and reflection, the balloons will be released. “We recognize that the death of a baby is one of the most difficult events for a family to experience,” says Sharon Shattenberg, director of Maternity Services at Penn Highlands DuBois. “This annual ceremony is provide to support families and acknowledge their love one. We are here for you.”
For more information about this event, please contact the unit at 814-375-2229.