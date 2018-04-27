DuBOIS — Nationally, 115,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including many in the DuBois area.
That was one statistic cited by Center for Organ Recovery and Education Professional Services Liaison Angie Hockman during Penn Highlands DuBois’ flag-raising ceremony recognizing April as being Organ Donor Awareness Month.
“CORE offers hope to people in need and a second chance at life,” Hockman said.
Celebrated in April each year, National Donate Life Month features local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
“The Donate Life flag is just a small symbol of what Donate Life month represents,” Hockman said. “The Penn Highlands Health System will fly this flag the month of April to honor donors and donor families, who, during their most trying hours, so selflessly and courageously made the decision to save others through the gift of life.”
The CORE coverage area includes three states and five million people. In 2017, the organization had 224 organ donors which led to 663 recipients across the region.
At Penn Highlands, there were 11 cornea recipients and 19 tissue transplants which led to 1,421 donations last year.
Mark Nolf, a double lung recipient, shared his personal story. Without the gift of donation, Nolf said he would not be here today.
Approximately 11,000 people die annually who are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissue and corneas, yet only a fraction donate. Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.
To register as a donor, visit core.org/register.
