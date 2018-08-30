DuBOIS — After a year-long journey, Liz Davis, RN, CEN, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurse, of Penn Highlands Healthcare, is excited to see the launch of the Penn State SAFE-T Center launch at the Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois.
She introduced the Penn Highlands DuBois SANE nurses — (all RNs) Elizabeth Davis, Nina Lindemuth, Holly Hertlein, Katie Bizzak, Vicki Davidson, Abagail Wittman, Kirsten Adams and JoDee Mulhollan, who is also a nurse practitioner.
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of the patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse, according to the International Association of Forensic Nurses website.
“To become a SANE, you must first be a registered nurse (or advanced practice), preferably with two years or more experience in areas of practice that require advanced physical assessment skills, such as emergency, critical care and maternal child health. The SANE training should meet the IAFN SANE Education Guidelines and will consist of both classroom and clinical components,” the website stated.
