ST. MARYS — A St. Marys couple that has been married for 25 years met in 1991 while stationed at Griffiss Air Force base in Rome, New York.
Dennis Kirst had been reassigned from Eglin Air Force in Florida to Griffiss, where he met registered nurse (RN) Jean Kirst.
“I had just returned from the Philippines after the volcano had erupted,” she said.
Dennis was working on the medical/surgical floor, while Jean was an EMT/LPN, working in the emergency room.
Jean recalled being in the ER and having a 2-year-old come in seizing, making a call for a nurse. At the time, Dennis, who was an officer, responded to the call. Jean was enlisted personnel in the Air Force.
“We had done different activities with the hospital staff, like bowling night, hockey games, etc.,” she said, noting that dating between and officer and enlisted personnel was a conflict of interest.
Jean was taking night classes to finish her nursing education, and Dennis also wanted to further his education, too. She decided to leave the active duty Air Force and join the reserves, moving to Buffalo, New York, to live with her aunt and uncle and attend college full time. Dennis, who is from Buffalo, returned home.
“I became a member of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Aerovac unit,” Jean said. “I flew Aerovac, transporting the wounded home. Dennis was a member of the Medical Unit at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. We kept in touch and started to date.”
Jean finished her bachelors of science in nursing degree and took a commission as a flight nurse, she said, while Dennis left the reserves, returning to civilian life to complete his masters degree in becoming a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist).
The two married in 1995, living in Buffalo until 2000 before moving to Jean’s hometown of St. Marys to raise their children. She continued her reserve duty in St. Marys until retiring Nov. 1, 2012.
Jean had performed short deployments, becoming chief training officer in her unit.
“This allowed me to stay more state-side, to train future officers,” she said.
Dennis had five and a half years in active duty Air Force, and four as a reservist, she said.
The couple currently lives in St. Marys with their three daughters — KaliAnn, Kristen and Katharine, and have been married for 25 years.
Dennis is a CRNA and Jean an RN at Penn Highlands Elk. After working in the ER, assisting in the wound and pain clinics and education, Jean currently works at the International Pain Clinic and teaches CPR.
The Kirsts are both members of the American Legion Post 103 in St. Marys, and Dennis is a member of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail, while Jean is a liaison officer for the Air Force Academy.
Jean said although they would like to be more involved in veterans’ services in the community, it’s tough doing so with full time jobs and kids at home.
“Support your veterans by being involved in the community,” she said. “See what programs are there and volunteer. Even the simplest things, like giving a ride to the store or an appointment, sending a letter to let them know they are being thought of.”
Having a marriage in the service is similar to any other marriage, Jean said.
“The commitment, dedication, communication and all that it takes to have a successful marriage,” she said. “I feel being in the military, things don’t always go as planned, and you learn to adapt to the situation. This can be applied to any marriage.”