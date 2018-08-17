DuBOIS — An update on Penn Highlands Healthcare’s $111 million master facilities expansion plan, which is expected to create some 400 jobs across the region over the next three years, will be the topic at the next Business Connections luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven Fontaine and Penn Highlands DuBois President John Sutika will be the speakers at the Thursday, Sept. 6, luncheon to be held at Luigi’s Villa.
Business people who want to know more about what’s going on with the expansion project at Penn Highlands are invited to attend.
Registration will be at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will begin at 11:45 a.m. The guests will speak at 12:15 p.m.
“We hope to wrap things up with a question and answer session around 1 p.m.,” August said.
The cost of the lunch is $25.
To make a reservation, chamber members may contact the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Business Expo
August also announced that the 411 Networkers and the Chamber will host a 411 Business Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Lakeview Lodge, Treasure Lake.
Individuals are asked to reserve a table for their business for $25 to showcase a service or product.
“This is a business casual event with Happy Hour and networking to be held between 5-7 p.m.,” August said.
This free event will bring together entrepreneurs, founders, start-ups, decision-makers, potential clients, investors to network and build new business relationships.
There will be giveaways.
To make a reservation or to reserve a table, contact the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
After Hours
The Hampton Inn of DuBois, with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, invites members to attend an After Hour mixer Thursday, Sept. 13, between 5-7 p.m.
Wine, cheese, chocolate, and cookies will be provided by Winery At Wilcox, Kookie Kreations and Hockman Candies.
Individuals should RSVP their attendance by calling the DuBois Chamber at 814-371-5010 or emailing dacc@duboispachamber.com.
