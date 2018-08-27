Penn Highlands Healthcare has chosen Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to be the exclusive supplier of blood products to Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands Brookville. The change took place July 1.
According to its mission statement, CBB is a thriving, independent, customer focused blood provider dedicated to strengthening regional partnerships through the generosity of donors.
A non-profit organization, CBB has been providing volunteer blood to patients since 1966. CBB is the predominant provider of blood and blood products to hospitals in Erie, Warren, McKean, Tioga, Potter, Mercer, Venango and Elk Counties and the Titusville Area. The Community Blood Bank is also the provider of blood products to hospitals in Chautauqua and Allegany Counties.
Penn Highlands DuBois Lab Director Kristina Anthony explained how blood can be divided into packed red blood cells, fresh frozen plasma, platelets or cryoprecipitate.
“The fresh frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate are separated off in the collection unit and frozen at the time the Community Blood Bank processes it and we’re able to store it from up to a year,” said Anthony. “Units are only available for 56 days after collection. That’s an FDA requirement. Here we usually try to keep between 30 and 35 of the more common types which are A+ and O+ and then the less common types obviously, there’s not as many donors, so the bottles we keep here are a little bit lower. We have maternity here, we have a cardiovascular unit here that does the heart surgeries, they are some of our biggest blood users, in addition to cancer patients. So the need is always, always there.”
Community Blood Bank Community Relations Manager Jennifer Brownlee said from a collections standpoint, summer has a slightly lower blood donor volume.
“We usually see the least bit of traffic from donors during the summer. It’s for a variety of reasons,” Brownlee said. “People are not, it’s not on the top of their mind for them, so, you know, they’re on summer vacations and schools are out, so, everybody’s schedule is just not as regular during the summer months, that’s typically when we see a little bit of a dip in the number of donors that do come in. So it’s a time where we’re creating more awareness of that constant need for people to come and make sure that they’re eligible to come in and make those donations.”
Anthony agreed and stated that the need is still there regardless of those summer months.
“We still have our cancer patients coming through, there’s always trauma patients that use blood, and obviously people are still having babies, everything like that, so it’s important that we keep the lines where they’re at,” Anthony said.
Anthony said the transition to Community Blood Bank has been very good.
“We have not had any changes in our supply, we have not had any changes in anything,” Anthony said.
For a schedule of drives or to make an appointment to give, visit the website www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631. Organizations or businesses that would like to coordinate community blood drives for CBB can visit the website or call the number listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.